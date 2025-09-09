The Wizard Of Oz Is Poised To Become One Of 2025's Biggest Movies Thanks To One Location

For a while now, it's been clear that the future of moviegoing has to be bigger in order to compete. IMAX screens are more important than they've ever been, which, in turn, has made premium format competitors such as Dolby Cinema more essential than they've ever been. But the Sphere in Las Vegas has taken premium moviegoing to a new level with its recent rollout of "The Wizard of Oz," with the enterprise becoming a massive financial success in the early going.

As reported by Bloomberg, the Sphere's presentation of the 1939 cinematic classic has been selling between 4,000 and 5,000 tickets per showing, with "The Wizard of Oz" itself being shown two to three days a day. What's more, those tickets cost almost $200 each, which is more than 10 times the average movie ticket price (even in more expensive cities). Do the math and that means the movie is generating nearly $2 million per day from a single venue. That is downright unheard of. Until now, that is.

The Sphere is the brainchild of billionaire James Dolan, who serves as the executive chairman and chief executive officer of Sphere Entertainment Co. For those who may not be familiar, the Sphere is billed as a "next-generation entertainment medium." More specifically, it's, as its name suggests, a gigantic spherical venue with immersive video and audio that includes a 16K wraparound LED screen. The whole thing is, as of right now, a one-of-a-kind experience.

Dolan is licensing the rights to "The Wizard of Oz" from Warner Bros. and has invested $100 million in adapting the film for the venue. That included, among other things, a great deal of help from generative AI, including replacing two of the Munchkin faces with those of himself and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Of course, there's been a lot of criticism of the way the venue is using AI to alter such an important piece of cinema history, and understandably so. All the same, it's working, and the venture could potentially generate hundreds of millions in the coming months/years.