The AI Wizard Of Oz At Sphere Has Two Strange Cameos, Making It Even Worse

The controversial, AI-enhanced version of Victor Fleming's 1939 fantasy classic "The Wizard of Oz" finally premiered last night at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and early reactions indicate that this truncated presentation (it's been cut down from 102 minutes to 75 minutes) will be wildly divisive. And those who have been opposed to this seeming desecration of a beloved movie from the time it was announced have a new reason to curse its existence.

During his introduction for the premiere screening, Sphere Entertainment Co. honcho James Dolan revealed that he'd taken the liberty of ordering the AI techs in his employ to replace two Munchkin faces with the vile visages of himself and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. This is nothing short of vandalism, and serves as a reminder that we simply cannot trust these contemptible billionaires to do right by the many treasures in their film and television libraries.

According to Dolan, the media execs only appear in the movie for two seconds. Visual FX supervisor Ben Grossman, clearly anticipating the F5 social media tornado this disclosure would whip up, hopped in to assure viewers that the faces in question were "uncredited characters who were too blurry to be identified," so no recognizable faces were actually replaced. Still, those bodies belong to two extras who might've been able to point out to their family and friends where they briefly turned up in "The Wizard of Oz," and now their presence in the film has been turned into an inside joke that few will get and those that do will find horribly unfunny.

Alas, according to some people who've seen the Sphere-iphied version of the movie, there are more atrocities tucked away in this 75-minute abomination.