5 Years Ago, An Ill-Fated X-Men Movie Died At The Box Office While Trying To Help Save It

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I can't believe they're letting us make this movie! I still am like, 'Do they know how f****d up this movie is?'" Those are the words of director Josh Boone speaking to Entertainment Weekly on the set of his Marvel Comics adaptation "The New Mutants" in 2017. That was a good time for Boone and his fellow filmmakers because what would ensue once that messed-up movie was in the can was equally as messed up. When its day finally arrived, conditions were far from ideal.

Boone and his writing partner Knate Lee were eager to tackle this "X-Men" spin-off, meeting with franchise producer Simon Kinberg while 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse" was being filmed. They came with a comic book they made, one that laid out their ambitious plans for a full "New Mutants" trilogy. Fox bought in — at least initially.

What ensued was a battle behind the scenes with Fox, a movie caught up in one of the biggest media mergers of all time, and a long-delayed release that coincided with a global catastrophe. At the same time, this movie arguably arrived when the industry needed it most, becoming something of an unsung hero.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The New Mutants" five years later. We'll go over how it came to be, how it fell victim to the Disney/Fox merger, what happened when it finally hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?