All 15 X-Men Movies Ranked

While we may still crave the possibilities that would have come with Darren Aronofsky's version of the film, bringing James Mangold on board to helm "The Wolverine" was an excellent move for the X-franchise. The filmmaker was definitely interested in exploring the inner turmoil of Hugh Jackman's Logan, so by pulling the curtain back on the character's history in Japan, it cleared the way for him to deliver what is arguably one of the best superhero movies, let alone X-Men or Marvel movies made up until this point. But we'll get there later.

Based on the seminal work of Chris Claremont and Frank Miller from 1982, the production design, the costumes, and the action sequences beautifully showcase the Japanese culture and flawlessly incorporate them into the themes of legacy and duty to one's family, both found and blood. The film accomplishes this by reuniting Wolverine with a Japanese soldier that he saved during the bombing of Nagasaki during World War II. But when the titular hero finds his healing factor on the fritz in the Land of the Rising Sun, he has to battle samurai warriors as he continues to fight the guilt inside himself due to Jean Grey's death at his own hands.

Many people are critical of the third act's CGI-heavy climax as being typical comic book movie fare. Although, considering that Mangold, Jackman, and company deliver both an entertaining comic book movie and an intimate examination of poignant themes without sacrificing substance for style, it feels much more than your run of the mill superhero offerings.