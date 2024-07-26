Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Confirms Exactly Where In The Multiverse Fox's X-Men Characters Exist

Are your spoiler senses tingling? They should be, because this article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Where in the world(s) is Wade Wilson? His impeccable and very red-colored fashion sense isn't the only thing Deadpool has in common with Carmen Sandiego (look her up, kids), as the superhero has developed quite a penchant for popping up where you least expect him to throughout his latest big-screen outings. In fact, ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced the concept of the multiverse, there has been debate regarding where every major character actually resides these days. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" famously confirmed that the mainline MCU movies and shows take place on Earth-616 — even if "Ms. Marvel" star Iman Vellani disagrees. Nerdy nitpicking aside, that has left an open-ended question regarding how various other properties now factor in. With "Deadpool & Wolverine" officially bringing the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" franchise into the mix with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, well, that's a heck of a lot of superheroes to keep track of these days.

Thankfully, the threequel takes it upon itself to confirm exactly how the once-defunct "X-Men" franchise fits into the wider MCU. Early on in the film, viewers couldn't have missed the various title cards establishing which years the film is set in and which universe Deadpool happens to call home at any given time. We see Wade in Earth-616 to pay a visit to Stark Tower and essentially beg for a job, but later on we return to the same timeline as the previous "Deadpool" movies known as Earth-10005.

But here's the kicker. Once it's revealed that the Wolverine who died at the end of "Logan" is the reason why Wade's reality is falling to pieces, it confirms that the "Deadpool" movies and "Logan" inhabit the same universe.