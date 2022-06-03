Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani, Comic Geek, Knows Kevin Feige Is Lying About The MCU's Numerical Designation

In the upcoming Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel," Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a superhero fan who becomes a superhero in her own right. It's a perfect bit of casting, as Vellani herself is apparently a major Marvel comics fan in her own right, and now she gets to play a hero on screen. At a "Ms. Marvel" launch event this week, Vellani revealed just how deep her Marvel knowledge goes by calling out a minor —or secretly major? — detail in the MCU.

The combo of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" officially introduced the MCU multiverse this year, with the latter film featuring Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his companions traveling to a few different variations on earth. At some point amidst the chaos of inter-universe travel, a version of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) tells Strange that the main version of Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is called Earth-616.

Vellani is one of many Marvel fans who doesn't quite buy this. In an interview with Deadline Hollywood (via The Direct), the actress confidently shares her own theory about the MCU's numerical designation within the multiverse. "I don't believe that the MCU is 616," she declares to an interviewer, adding, "as much as Kevin Feige can make us think it's 616, it is 199999!"