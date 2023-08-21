X-Men: The Last Stand Almost Forced James Marsden To Choose Between Two Superhero Movies

Breaking down his career in a 2020 video for Vanity Fair, Marsden recalled being almost forced to choose between "Superman Returns" and "X-Men: The Last Stand." After "X-Men" and "X2" director/alleged sexual predator Bryan Singer (remember when we used to let that guy make movies?) left the franchise to go helm "Superman Returns," he approached Marsden about playing a role. Because a third "X-Men" film was up in the air at the time, Marsden accepted the offer without pause, only to find himself stuck between a rock and a hard place when "The Last Stand" suddenly began moving forward. Marsden explained:

"There was a moment where it felt like it might've been an either/or. Like, make a choice. It turned out that we were able to work out the schedules. And then when I finished actually shooting 'Superman Returns,' I was able to go back and do a couple of weeks on, about a week and a half, on 'X-Men 3,' where Cyclops meets his end."

Cyclops' swift, violent death at the hands of Jean Grey (who's become the Dark Phoenix by that point) early on in "The Last Stand" is pretty anticlimactic for a character who was, in theory, one of the franchise's protagonists. Once again, Marsden deserved better as an actor and he didn't get it. It's a shame, too. Marsden can be a real hoot when you let him. He's an absolute delight as Prince Edward in "Enchanted," a sendup of your typical Disney prince who Marsden plays with nary a hint of self-awareness. And let's not forget him camping it up as the grinning, singing '60s teen dance show host Corny Collins in the 2007 "Hairspray." But hey, at least he got Baxtered by Superman for his troubles, eh?