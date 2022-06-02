Bob McLeod On Creating The New Mutants, His New Marvel Project & More [Interview]

You mentioned you do your variant covers and stuff here and there, but you're not so much in mainstream comics anymore. Was that a conscious decision on your part? Or what made you get out of it?

A little of both. There's ageism in the business. So the editors would rather work with younger artists. I guess maybe they're a little uncomfortable telling someone my age how to do their job. So they might be more comfortable with younger artists that they can say, "We want you to do it this way," and whatever. So there's some ageism involved. It got to a point where they weren't calling me up. I would have to call them up and say, "You got anything available?" It got to the point where I was calling editor after editor, looking for work. I figured after 40 years in the business, I shouldn't have to do that.

Right.

So I just started looking around for other things I could do. That's when I wrote my ABC book and I started working for a Swedish publisher, doing "The Phantom," I did that for a couple years. I started doing tee-shirt designs, just various other things instead of Marvel in DC. Then after a little while, the convention circuit kind of built up. There were more and more conventions all the time. That became more enjoyable and profitable than actually doing the comics. So I didn't miss doing the interior comics as much as I thought I would. I ended up being happy doing other things. Then it got to a point where I was just about ready to retire. You know? I got old to a certain age where I didn't really want to do that much work anymore.

Yeah. You get to that point.

I mean, right now, I spend most of my life doing black and white artwork for the comics. I want to do some painting, just either landscapes or still lifes or maybe some fantasy comic-related stuff, but I'd rather do some color for a change.

'Let's have more women on the team'

Totally. So circling back to "New Mutants." Another thing I find fascinating about that is, at the time, you had more women on the team than men. That was a very forward-thinking.

That was my decision.

What made you do that?

Chris was known for his women characters.

100%.

And from my memory, I don't know if Chris remembers it the same way, I remember thinking, "I like to draw girls, you like to write girls, let's have more women on the team." Because up until then there was like a token female in every group. So I said, "Why don't we have actually more women on the team than men?" And Chris thought it was a good idea too, so that's what we went with.

That's awesome. I know you weren't a huge fan of the movie. Not to dig into that too much, but having co-created the team and done these things, you might have had your expectation when they said they were going to make the movie. What would you have liked to have seen done? If they had asked you for some input, what would you have done with the film?

I mean, outside of the comic fans, the general public didn't know who "The New Mutants" were. So I really think they should have done an origin story. Like, the beginning of the graphic novel, I thought was great, the way Chris introduced each one of the characters. I think that could have been a good movie, starting the same way we did. But just some kind of more of an origin, introducing them to the public. I mean, the horror slant is interesting. Because maybe some horror fans would watch it that wouldn't normally otherwise, maybe bring some new fans in. That's fine. I wasn't totally against that. It's just, I didn't think it was the best way to go, but I was just happy that they were making a movie of something I had something to do with, and maybe I would see a little money.

Right.

But you can look. I don't see anything that I contributed to the book in the movie, except maybe more girls on the team. I mean, none of the characters look the way I designed them to look. Then again, Magik, who I had nothing to do with, looks spot on, like she does in the comics. You know? So that's basically what I had against the movie.