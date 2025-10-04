25 Years Ago, Ben Stiller Buried Sylvester Stallone At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"That was a big disappointment. I learned the hard way that [remakes], even if you do it better than the original, there's a tremendous nostalgia attached to the original." Those are the words of Sylvester Stallone speaking in 2022 about his massive flop "Get Carter." The "Rocky" and "Rambo" star also classified the movie as "underrated." That's all good and well, but there's no denying that, broadly speaking, it was a disappointment by nearly every measure.

"Get Carter" was a remake of the 1971 film of the same name by director Mike Hodges, starring Michael Caine in the title role. Caine isn't exactly viewed as a Hollywood tough guy, but it was Stallone who was in no small part responsible for creating the buff gun-toting hero archetype in the '80s alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. The heydays of the '80s were firmly in the rearview mirror, though.

To that end, it wasn't another muscle-bound action star that became this movie's undoing. Rather, it was then-up-and-coming funny man Ben Stiller, in concert with a surprising comedic turn by Robert De Niro in "Meet the Parents," that killed this remake's prospects.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Get Carter" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, what was going on with Stallone's career at that time, what happened when it hit theaters, why "Meet the Parents" completely overshadowed it, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?