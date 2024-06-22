Austin Powers' Box Office Opening Got Beat By A Kurt Russell Movie

"Austin Powers" is arguably one of the most beloved comedy movie franchises in history. Beginning with "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" in 1997, Mike Myers helped craft a James Bond spoof that came at just the right time, with "GoldenEye" reviving 007 to kick off Pierce Brosnan's tenure with the character. For as much as the movie is remembered, it actually didn't top the box office when it opened — the film lost out to an oft-forgotten Kurt Russell thriller.

Directed by Jonathan Mostow, "Breakdown" centers on a married couple Jeff (Kurt Russell) and Amy Taylor (Kathleen Quinlan) who run into some car trouble as they're driving across the country. A passing truck driver offers to help, and that's where things go wrong; Amy goes missing, leading Jeff on a chase to find her. In a 2021 interview with Forbes, Mostow recalled the film's opening weekend, as it was in a tight race with Jay Roach's "Austin Powers":

"Breakdown opened on a Friday, and there was one other movie opening against it. That movie was the first Austin Powers. I remember going around theaters in Los Angeles to make sure that it sounded okay and the projection wasn't off because I knew that people in the industry would see the film. I remember going into the auditoriums, I checked, and everything looked okay, and I was like, 'That Austin Powers movie is playing in the next theater. I'm going to go check that out. I hope it's not good because I don't want to lose to that.' So I went in and loved it. I was laughing so hard, but every time I laughed, I thought, 'Damn. This is going to beat us.'"

Both films were released on the same day in 1997, but "Breakdown" topped the charts with a $12.3 million haul, while "Austin Powers" had to settle for second place with $9.5 million. However, this is one of those situations where the opening weekend didn't tell the whole story.