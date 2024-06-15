Kurt Russell Wrote Escape From L.A.'s Most Meta Moment Himself

John Carpenter's 1996 film "Escape from L.A." takes place in the far-flung future of 2013 after a massive Earthquake struck Los Angeles and turned the city into an island. A right-wing theocratic president has enacted many bleak, draconian "morality" laws about sex and violence, and anyone caught breaking the new laws is deported to L.A. Island to live in a lawless, unguarded realm ruled by gangsters. When the president's daughter runs away to L.A. to be with her criminal boyfriend, Cuervo Jones (Georges Corraface), the rogue gunslinger Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is extorted into going to L.A. to rescue her. Snake has no choice, as the government infected him with a virus that will kill him in 10 hours, and will only administer the antidote if he completes his mission.

The premise and structure of "Escape from L.A." is identical to 1981's "Escape from New York," making the film just as much a remake as it is a sequel. Carpenter's fans are mixed about "L.A.," with some disliking the repetition, and others enjoying its somewhat corny adventure story. The film climaxes with Snake, Steve Buscemi, and Pam Grier dropping bombs on Disneyland from hang gliders, so it couldn't possibly be a total wash.

John Carpenter wrote "New York" with his longtime collaborator, producer Debra Hill. On "L.A.," the pair share a writing credit with Russell. It is Russell's only writing credit to date. It seems that he was passionate about the project and was eager to play Snake again after 15 years away.

In 2022, Carpenter talked with Forbes about his long film career, his possible retirement, and the crucial final scene of "Escape from L.A." that Russell wrote himself.