Kurt Russell Is Responsible For A Signature Snake Detail In Escape From New York

Kurt Russell has played a lot of memorable characters throughout his career, and one character definitely near the top of the list would have to be Snake Plissken. Russell's Plissken made his big screen debut in "Escape From New York," John Carpenter's sci-fi action movie set in the futuristic year 1988. In Carpenter's film, the island of Manhattan has been converted into a giant maximum security prison. Convicts are sent to New York and forced to fend for themselves, living in the cut-off city and joining various gangs, all of whom seem to be at war with each other. When the President of the United States ends up crashing in New York after Air Force One is hijacked, the government calls in Snake Plissken to save the day.

A former soldier-turned-criminal, Snake has recently been arrested and is forced against his will to rescue the President. A device is implanted within Snake's body that will kill him in 24 hours. If he saves the President, his life will be spared and he'll be granted parole. What's a guy to do but go along with such a crazy scheme? Using a Clint Eastwood-like rasp and sporting an eye patch, Russell plays Plissken as an incredibly cool character, and according to Russell himself, he had a hand in Snake's most iconic accessory.