Escape From New York Cut An Opening Scene That Completely Changed Kurt Russell's Character

John Carpenter's 1981 sci-fi film "Escape from New York" is set in the far-flung future of 1997 when crime in across America has suddenly increased 400%. In response, the government has walled off the island of Manhattan, transforming the entire city into a massive prison. Food is airdropped in every so often. All escape bridges are lousy with landmines. There are no guards apart from those walking the parapets. It's a lawless land with no escape. Any criminals and ne'er-do-wells are forced inside and left to their own devices.

The protagonist of "Escape from New York" (I hesitate to call him a hero) is Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), a freelance badass and thief who was recently apprehended by the government (represented by Lee Van Cleef). Snake is told that Air Force One has exploded over New York, and an escape pod containing the president (Donald Pleasence) has landed inside the New York prison. Snake is told he needs to trek into New York to retrieve the president — and quickly — or else a time bomb implanted in his neck will explode. Snake hates everything about the mission, but agrees to save his own skin. By the end of the movie, Snake will not become a better person, nor will he learn any lessons.

Snake's stoic punk rock dismissal of the world, some might say, is his most appealing trait. Snake is heartless and indifferent and that's what makes him relatable. He's a walking middle finger. But Snake wasn't always like that. Russell, recently talking to GQ, talked about a famously excised opening sequence in "Escape from New York" that would have depicted Snake showing some actual compassion. Carpenter shot an impressive heist sequence in one take, only to cut it, feeling it added fat to the story and made Snake too humane.