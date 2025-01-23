Sylvester Stallone Thinks One Of His Flops Is A Prequel To Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King

Another term that gets used too often as a condemnation is "remake." Whenever a proposed remake of any movie, hit or failure, is announced, people who like to bemoan Hollywood's lack of originality unsheathe their broadswords. How soon they forget that some of the greatest films of all time — e.g. Howard Hawks' "His Girl Friday," John Carpenter's "The Thing," and David Cronenberg's "The Fly" alike — are remakes. Granted, there is occasionally good reason for knee-jerk skepticism, if not outright vitriol, for some remakes. When accused sexual harasser (and known no-talent) Brett Ratner signed on to take a second crack at Thomas Harris' "Red Dragon," which had already been turned into a classic thriller by Michael Mann as "Manhunter," it was correct to assume a film completely devoid of value was en route.

As for when first-time feature director Stephen Kay teamed with Sylvester Stallone to redo Mike Hodges' British gangster classic "Get Carter," that was kind of tricky.

Straight away, we knew better than to expect a down-and-dirty revenge yarn on par with the original, which boasts a memorable scene where a shotgun-wielding, fully nude Michael Caine walks a would-be assailant into the street out in front of his flat. Hodges' movie was a knuckle-sandwich of gritty '70s crime cinema. A Hollywood remake was unlikely to go quite as hard (though a screenplay by "American History X" scribe David McKenna augured some promise).

There was also the matter of the film's production company. Owned by dry-cleaner-to-the-stars Elie Samaha, Franchise Pictures was notorious for bankrolling fading stars' vanity projects. When "Get Carter" was announced, the company was already a joke for having sunk loads of cash into John Travolta's Scientology dream project adaptation of L. Ron Hubbard's pulp sci-fi novel "Battlefield Earth" (a flop that is also an utter abomination). Samaha was enamored of Stallone and therefore likely to back him in any creative disputes. (Sly is an inveterate screenplay tinkerer, and not always for the better.)

So, how did it turn out, and in what way is it a prequel to "Tulsa King?"