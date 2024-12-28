This Brian De Palma Flop Is One Of The Greatest Vietnam War Films Ever Made

We hear all the time that a movie starts on the page, and while this is true in an overarching sense, for practical purposes, the process of making a motion picture intended to screen in theaters or stream into living rooms starts when you've raised enough money to hire the actors and crew and so on required to get that page-bound vision before a camera. It's at this point that you begin fretting about getting a return on your investment and, just maybe, turning a profit. In this sense, all filmmaking is risk-taking.

This is the movie business, and it didn't used to be of widespread public interest. Once in a blue moon, people would be aware that a film like Joseph L. Mankiewicz's "Cleopatra" cost a studio-devouring amount of money; meanwhile, they could tell "The Exorcist," "Jaws" and "Star Wars" were making scads of money because they could see the lines out the door at their local theater, and were likely making return trips themselves (because it would be years before they could watch them again, sanitized and broken up by commercials, on network television). But when "Entertainment Tonight" began listing the top films at the box office after every weekend, an unhealthy obsession was created. People became more invested in the success of their favorite movies than in deriving actual enjoyment from them. Given that it was easier to articulate the former, the box-office-watching game took hold. This is the world we live in now.

This has been deleterious to the health of the film industry in that the public perception of a box office failure turns toxic. The term "flop" no longer explicitly refers to financial failure; it also means that the movie is a creative failure. Ergo, in the big picture, it was an unwise risk, and this, in turn, makes filmmakers risk averse, which means we get more safe, conventional movies. Worst of all, perfectly good, if not great movies occasionally slip through the cracks as a result. If they're talked about, it's in reference to the gobs of money they lost for the studio.

And this is how a masterpiece like Brian De Palma's "Casualties of War," the greatest Vietnam War film ever made by a major Hollywood studio, gets dismissed if not completely forgotten.