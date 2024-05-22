The Misunderstood Box Office Flop That Nearly Ruined Bruce Willis' Career

In 1988, Bruce Willis committed a most grievous offense against entertainment journalists: he proved them wrong. Really wrong. Laughably wrong.

The newly minted star of ABC's "Moonlighting" drew the ire of just about everyone in Hollywood when 20th Century Fox paid him a whopping $5 million to star in the action film "Die Hard." This rankled rival studio executives, who only shelled out that kind of cash for long-established leading men like Warren Beatty and Robert Redford. While Willis might've been a minor media sensation due to "Moonlighting," with his surprise Billboard smash "The Return of Bruno" and his omnipresent Bartles and Jaymes wine cooler commercials, he had yet to prove himself worthy of a $5 million big-screen payday.

Before "Die Hard," Willis had scored a solid theatrical hit with Blake Edwards' dismally unfunny "Blind Date." This was the extent of his motion picture oeuvre when Fox declared him a massive marquee name. Execs were right to be panicked. Paul Hogan's "Crocodile Dundee" came within $2 million of outgrossing "Top Gun" in 1986; when his sequel broke the blockbuster century mark two years later, Hogan could reasonably ask for north of $5 million on his next project. If Paramount didn't want its Down Under dynamo to bolt elsewhere, they'd have to meet his price.

The studios' only hope to avoid the Overpay Armageddon was for "Die Hard" to flop, which seemed probable. Reports of audiences howling at the sight of Willis blowing away bad guys broke through to mainstream outlets like Time and Newsweek — and, as an avid 15-year-old moviegoer at the time, I can confirm this really happened. Bruce Willis, action hero, was a big ol' no-sale. Also unhelpful: Willis' prickly relationship with the press. He bristled at the Barbara Walters-inspired celebrity profile format and let interviewers know he loathed the promotional process.

As the July 22, 1988 opening of "Die Hard" approached, it felt like most of Hollywood was rooting for Willis to faceplant. He'd get his comeuppance, but not before he scaled the A-list mountaintop. And then came the subject of this story: the infamous box office disaster "Hudson Hawk."