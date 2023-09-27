Moonlighting Creator On The Show's Streaming Debut And Why It's Been MIA For So Many Years [Exclusive Interview]

We've been waiting for a very long time for an official release of the series. For you, what's this journey been like to finally get "Moonlighting" back out into the wild?

Well, it's been a very, very long one because it's been trapped in a strange circumstance. When we did the program originally, we made it as partners with ABC. I made it as partners with ABC at a time when there were these things called the fin-syn rules, which meant that if you owned a television network, you actually couldn't sell a television show. Those laws went away eventually. What it meant was that it was very hard to syndicate the show, which is why after it was on ABC, it really didn't get a lot of play. I actually went to Jeffrey Katzenberg at one point and said, "Can I somehow buy the negatives from you?" He laughed at me.

It's been a really, really, really long journey. Every so often I'd sort of weigh in and say, "Hey, is there any way we can put this stuff out there?" Because when Disney bought ABC, it became a Disney property and all this sort of thing. Finally my agent, Paul Haas at WME, sort of beseeched Joe Earley, who was running Hulu, which Disney owned a big part of, and Joe got really excited and said, "Yeah, I think this might be a really great show for us." That got the ball rolling. We've been working on it now a little over a year, and it's very, very exciting, really exciting, really thrilling, and particularly in light of everything that's been going on with Bruce, because he very much wanted people to see it, very much wanted his young girls to see it. I've always felt like there's a whole generation of people who only think of him holding a gun and have no idea how talented he was as a comic actor, as a romantic actor. I'm really excited about that.

I was a teenager when it aired, and I think "Moonlighting" was my gateway drug to screwball comedies.

Well, I like hearing that. The truth is I always got credit for being this sort of cinephile, and I really wrote it — it was written very instinctively. But as we were making it, Bruce, who was in some ways more of a cinephile than I was, would come over to me and say, "Hey, you ever watch Preston Sturges?" He turned me on to movies that I wasn't familiar with. I was a big Capra nut, I was a big Marx Brothers nut. We had the Three Stooges in common. You can tell that when you watch the show. But he had other references, and I had references that I turned him onto. Then of course, Cybill was an encyclopedia of film because she lived with Peter Bogdanovich for so long and every night he'd show her a movie. We were all very aware of the fact that we'd been given this great toy to work with. ABC had sort of said, "Okay, here are some cameras and here's a bunch of film." For the most part, they left us alone and we just had a lot of fun.