Sphere, The Michael Crichton Movie That Tried And Failed To Ride The Jurassic Park Wave

Hollywood hates risk. So when studios hit on a winning formula, they pounce on it like starving dogs. People can't get enough of a massive great white shark dining on vacationers? Give 'em more sharks, or substitute that giant shark with a hulking bear, alligator, or ravenous swarm of piranha.

The industry gets especially amped when they discover a bestselling author whose work translates well to movies. After Brian De Palma scored a box office triumph with Stephen King's "Carrie," every novel the new master of horror knocked out spurred a bidding war. Adapting King was no guarantee of quality, but his name on the poster was generally sufficient to pack theaters with scare-happy moviegoers. Though a glut of uninspired King riffs eventually cheapened his brand as a marketing tool, his books were still valuable IP provided you took care with the material.

Michael Crichton wasn't quite in King's class during his first run of bestsellers in the 1970s with "The Andromeda Strain," "The Terminal Man," and "The Great Train Robbery," but unlike the Maine-bound author, he cozied up to Hollywood. Crichton made his directorial debut with "Westworld" in 1973, and spent the next 16 years establishing himself as a capable suspense filmmaker (his 1981 bomb "Looker" looks fairly prescient four decades later).

The publication of "Jurassic Park" in 1990 changed everything for Crichton. The brainy med school dropout had finally hit the commercial bullseye by conjuring a scientifically plausible tale of dinosaurs returning to Earth. When Steven Spielberg's adaptation broke box office records and redefined blockbuster cinema, the studios viewed Crichton as the surest of things. Suddenly, his bibliography, particularly his techno-thrillers, was hot stuff. Between 1993 and 1999, six films based on Crichton's novels would get greenlit. Most were hits. Barry Levinson's "Sphere" was not.