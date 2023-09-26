How To Watch Moonlighting (Finally)

There wasn't a funnier or sharper show in the mid-1980s than "Moonlighting." Created by Glenn Gordon Caron, the hour-long ABC series starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis as Maddie Hayes and David Addison, perpetually squabbling partners in the Blue Moon Detective Agency. It was an odd duck. Caron and the cast took big, genre-hopping swings; one episode might be a musical, the next might be written in iambic pentameter, and another could be a homage to big-screen boxing melodramas. It was arguably the ballsiest network series prior to the 1990 premiere of "Twin Peaks."

And somehow, in the middle of the Reagan era, "Moonlighting" became a Nielsen ratings behemoth.

American television viewers weren't exactly clamoring for an amiably off-kilter riff on "The Thin Man" and 1930s – '40s screwball comedies at the time, but once they saw Shepherd and Willis bantering with Hepburn-Grant ease, they were sold. "Moonlighting" roared into the top 20 in its second, third, and fourth seasons before the stars' ambitions ran contrary to the grind of episodic network television (though they somehow got away with never fulfilling a full 20-plus episode order).

The series ended after its fifth season in 1989 and has never received a proper streaming run due primarily to music rights issues. This is finally about to change.