There's nothing like a good sports movie. Even at their worst, you can expect a rousing, feel-good romp or a fascinating deep dive into the mind of an athletically gifted individual. Hollywood has no shortage of stories in which a last-second shot or touchdown determines a character's fate, and audiences turn up in droves to see heroes like Rocky Balboa or Daniel LaRusso overcome their demons and vanquish their opponents to achieve eternal fame and glory.

Advertisement

Still, fact often triumphs over fiction. The only thing better than watching Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) hit the game-winning home run in "The Natural" is seeing Scott Hatteberg (Chris Pratt) do the same in "Moneyball" — and knowing it actually happened. True-life tales hit harder because they don't rely on fictional elements to deliver crowd-pleasing thrills. One could argue these stories are more powerful because they prove that magic is more than Hollywood hocus-pocus.

As proof, we've cobbled together a list of the 10 best sports movies based on true stories, ranked from good to great. Enjoy!