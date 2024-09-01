A Kissing Scene Was Cut From One Of Tom Hanks' Best Roles

To be clear, I'm not one of those grown-ass weirdos who insist on movies being devoid of any sort of sexual content. (Bring back sex scenes in movies!) I'm also not here to rag on the so-called "puriteens" who question the need for romance and sex scenes at all. When you really listen to their complaints, you realize a lot of those seemingly prudish young folk aren't anti-romance so much as they're anti-heteronormativity and against forcing relationships to be romantic when it makes no sense. At the same time, I realize that whether or not a romance between characters makes sense is very subjective. It depends on how you feel about the way they're written, the actors' chemistry, and so forth. (See also: the recent debate around the kiss cut from "Twisters.")

For the most part, though, I think the majority of people would agree that while Davis and Hanks have terrific platonic chemistry, they don't give off romantic vibes in "A League of Their Own" — like, at all. Speaking to THR, Davis also noted that the real-life AAGPBL players who consulted on the film "felt that that was just not right: 'No way should you say that we were sleeping with coaches because that was not the case.'" (A lot of the women who played in the AAGPBL were also gay, as would eventually be depicted in Prime Video's wonderful "A League of Their Own" streaming series.)

Ganz echoed that, saying the movie's pacing benefited tremendously from that subplot being exorcised. He added that it also improved the scene where Dottie returns to the Peaches and reconciles with Jimmy after quitting upon her husband's return, which Ganz fel had been "polluted with what had gone on between [Dottie and Jimmy]. We were just so relieved to get it out of there."