Why A Climactic Kiss Was Cut From Twisters

One of the best aspects of "Twisters" is that the action-thriller movie is secretly a rom-com first and foremost. It's a story about a woman who moves back to her hometown, meets a charming guy, and after some negging and flirting, they connect on a real, electrifying level. Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler (Glen Powell) have amazing chemistry, and it's delightful watching them slowly fall in love. Also, there are some tornadoes or whatever.

The only problem with "Twisters" is the final scene, where Tyler chases Kate through the airport to catch her before her flight, getting himself a massive parking ticket in the process. It's a classic rom-com trope, something straight out of "Love Actually" or "She's Out of My League." But for some reason, they don't kiss. They look like they're about to kiss, but then they see a tornado's coming, so they spring into action. It's an oddly unsatisfying beat to end on; why spend the whole film building up to them making out, only to deny the audience that catharsis?

WHY DID THEY CUT THE KISS pic.twitter.com/is7XhI9iu9 — zara 🍉🌪️ TWISTERS SPOILERS (@seresinbradshaw) July 18, 2024

Made worse is the recent revelation that there originally was a version of the scene filmed where the two kissed. From the video in the tweet above, it sure seemed like a well-acted, steamy moment, so why would they choose to scrap it? Well, as director Lee Isaac Chung explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, it had something to do with evolving audience tastes.