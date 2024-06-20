How Brad Pitt 'Single-Handedly' Saved Moneyball, One Of His Best Movies

Bennett Miller's "Moneyball" is a lovely lie of a film. It's the Hollywood version of Michael Lewis' already-massaging-the-truth book about Billy Beane's epiphanic Major League Baseball success with sabermetrics (a statistics-based measurement of a player's value to the team) in rebuilding a partially gutted-by-free-agency Oakland Athletics team after the departure of their best offensive players. In Miller's film, unorthodox general manager Beane (Brad Pitt) hires stat nerd Peter Brand (based on front office guru Paul DePodesta and played by Jonah Hill) to help him build a contender for the cash-strapped A's by stocking their lineup with statistically productive players cast off or ignored by the rest of the league.

In the end, it works: the A's go on a (statistically unpredictable) 20-game win streak at the end of the season, win the American League West and go to the American League Division Series where they're defeated by the Minnesota Twins. All at once, MLB realizes sabermetrics is the future, prompting the cash-flush Boston Red Sox to offer Beane their GM job. In the bittersweet finale, Beane wins and loses. Sabermetrics works, but now the big money teams will use it to place small market clubs at an even greater advantage.

The truth is that Beane's A's went on that miraculous run because they had two of the best starting pitchers in baseball (Barry Zito and Tim Hudson) and another arguably in the top 20 (Mark Mulder). These three players are not in Miller's "Moneyball." Their presence would greatly diminish the film's underdog narrative.

This may also be why Miller made the film for Sony instead of Steven Soderbergh, whose unorthodox approach ironically clashed with the studio's desire for a more conventional film. That "Moneyball" happened at all is a minor miracle (it belongs to a rare class of sports movie we've written about here at /Film), one worked by the uber-desirable Mr. Pitt.