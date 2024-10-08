Rambo's Creator Imagined Someone Very Different Than Sylvester Stallone In The Part

Going into "First Blood," director Ted Kotcheff and star Sylvester Stallone surely weren't aware they were making one of the best action movies ever made and crafting an action icon in the process. But they might have had an inkling, considering they were working from David Morrell's 1972 novel of the same name. The book contained the very mix of Hollywood-style bombast and social critique that would define the very first Rambo movie as the innovative outlier it is within the larger canon. Inspired by two harrowing true stories about war veterans, Morrell wrote John Rambo as a killing machine haunted by his experiences in Vietnam. While he could dispatch enemies with preternatural ease, Rambo was also a believably tortured man, with Morrell using his prose to interrogate the very real psychological effects of serving in 'Nam.

That combination of action and analysis made its way into the original script for "First Blood" by William Sackheim and Michael Kozoll before Stallone got a hold of it and erased all the killing to preserve the everyman charm he'd managed to establish with "Rocky" in '76. Surprisingly enough, Rambo doesn't actually kill a single soul in "First Blood," relying instead on his survival skills and guile to stay ahead of Washington's State Troopers, local police, and the National Guard.

Thankfully, Sly's idea worked out. Audiences didn't need Rambo to kill anyone to fall in love with the guy, though it is worth noting that the character became the pre-eminent action hero of the '80s by laying waste to entire armies throughout multiple sequels. Had Morrell had his way, however, Rambo's evolution would surely have looked a lot different.