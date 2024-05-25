One Of Ben Stiller's Best Roles Came In A Surprise Remake

Determining Ben Stiller's best role is no easy task, as the prolific performer has more than a few borderline iconic characters to his name. Tony Perkis in "Heavyweights," Mr. Furious in "Mystery Men," White Goodman in "Dodgeball," Chas Tenenbaum in "The Royal Tenenbaums," Tugg Speedman in "Tropic Thunder," the titular Derek "Zoolander," and Ted Stroehmann in "There's Something About Mary" are all characters that feel synonymous with Stiller, and roles that no one else but him could pull off. And then there's Greg Focker in "Meet the Parents," a role Stiller has played in three different films, the lovable everyman who can't seem to impress his overbearing father-in-law Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro). For as much as Stiller has made a name for himself with distinctive characters like Hal the Orderly Guy in "Happy Gilmore," his genuine charm allowed him to flourish in relatable roles, with Greg arguably the best example of this.

Who among us hasn't been anxious about meeting our in-laws? At least for the majority, the worst thing that happens is we realize our in-laws have weird politics or don't understand the concept of "inside thoughts," but for Greg Focker? Oh, buddy. I can't believe you made it out alive. Directed by Jay Roach from a screenplay by Jim Herzfeld and John Hamburg, "Meet the Parents" is a comedy centered around the nightmarish introduction of Greg Focker to his girlfriend Pam's (Teri Polo) family during the weekend of her sister's wedding. Everything that can go wrong, does go wrong, from minor, backhanded comments to burning down a hand-carved wedding altar, and even getting arrested for suspicion of domestic terrorism on a flight.

But did you know that "Meet the Parents" is a remake of a forgotten film from 1992 that never made the jump beyond VHS?