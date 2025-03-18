How Sylvester Stallone Really Feels About His Judge Dredd Movie

Sylvester Stallone's "Judge Dredd" is not remembered as one of the best sci-fi movies ever, to say the least. Lambasted by critics and disliked by audiences, the 1995 film earned a disappointing $113.5 million at the global box office against a $90 million budget and remains conspicuously absent from lists of Stallone's finest films.

To his credit, Stallone hasn't attempted to bury his futuristic flop. Instead, he's been known to discuss the film when the opportunity calls for it. In 2006, the star addressed some of the issues "Judge Dredd" had while answering fan questions for Ain't It Cool News:

"I think, from what I recall, the whole project was troubled from the beginning. The philosophy of the film was not set in stone – by that I mean 'Is this going to be a serious drama or with comic overtones' like other science fiction films that were successful? So a lotta pieces just didn't fit smoothly. It was sort of like a feathered fish. Some of the design work on it was fantastic and the sets were incredibly real, even standing two feet away, but there was just no communication."

Stallone was actually just as disappointed in the movie's failure to capture the atmosphere of the iconic dystopian 2000 AD comic series than the fans. During a 2008 press tour for "Rambo" (via Digital Spy), he outright stated that he considers the movie his worst professional faux pas: