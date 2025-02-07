A Beloved Karl Urban Action Movie Is Finding A New Audience On Max

More than a decade after it failed to find its audience in theaters, a now-beloved sci-fi/action movie is finding a new audience on streaming. "Dredd," released in 2012 and starring Karl Urban as the titular Judge Dredd, has become a hit on Max since making its way back to the streaming service recently. So much so that it's become one of the most-watched movies on the service overall.

"Dredd," as of this writing, is sitting in the number two spot on Max's most-watched movie chart, per FlixPatrol. It trails only Michael Keaton's 2024 starring vehicle "Goodrich." It's also sitting comfortably above other one-time hits such as Tom Holland's video game adaptation "Uncharted" and "Speed," among others. One key difference here is that many of the movies in the streamer's top ten right now were successful in their day, including the "Final Destination" franchise, which has several entries on the list. That wasn't the case for Urban's ill-fated comic book adaptation.

Directed by Pete Travis, "Dredd" is based on the very popular "2000 A.D." comic book series. This is also the same comic that inspired Sylvester Stallone's poorly regarded "Judge Dredd" movie in the '90s. Travis and screenwriter Alex Garland, of "28 Days Later" and "Civil War" fame, however, managed to deliver a truly thrilling, kickass, streamlined action flick set in a wonderfully realized dystopian future. The only problem? Audiences largely ignored it when it came out.