A Video Game Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Max Despite Its 41% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Video game projects are no longer the critical and commercial poison they once were. Between the "Sonic the Hedgehog" trilogy on the big screen and TV shows like "The Last of Us," "Castlevania," and "Fallout" building expansive worlds and telling original stories that nevertheless capture the essence of their source material, we're getting more and more acclaimed adaptations of video games by the day.

Still, there is one big recent blockbuster video game movie that tried to launch a franchise only to massively disappoint critics and fans alike: "Uncharted." Directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the video game series of the same name created by Amy Hennig for Naughty Dog, the film stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as two adventurers in a race against a corrupt billionaire to find a legendary treasure. It's an old-school adventure like "Indiana Jones" and "The Mummy," but with all the CGI flare of a soulless modern studio tentpole.

Unfortunately, "Uncharted" was met with poor reviews upon hitting theaters in 2022, many of which described the film as being boring and uninspiring. To quote /Film's own "Uncharted" review, "[The movie's] overreliance on unfunny quips and uninspired retreads of the action-adventure genre makes it another disappointing non-MCU outing for Holland, and another spiritless adaptation of a beloved video game."

Still, even though it grossed a somewhat underwhelming $407 million at the global box office against a budget of (at least) $120 million (not including marketing costs), "Uncharted" has gained fans over the past couple of years. As it turns out, the film has is now an unlikely hit on streaming, having become the most streamed movie on Max in the U.S. this week (via FlixPatrol).