Sylvester Stallone's Judge Dredd Features An Easter Egg Only Diehard Fans Caught

The 1995 Sylvester Stallone sci-fi action movie "Judge Dredd" is kind of a hot mess. Based on the "Judge Dredd" stories in the British comic anthology series "2000 A.D.," the movie follows Stallone as the eponymous Judge Dredd, one of a number of "judges" who serve as judge, jury, and executioner in an attempt to stop rampant crime in an overpopulated city. With his iconic red and black helmet and massive golden epaulets on his shoulders, Stallone's Dredd is a pretty direct rendition of his comic book counterpart (for the scenes where he doesn't remove the helmet, anyway). While fans of the comics didn't get exactly what they wanted out of a "Judge Dredd" film until Pete Travis's "Dredd" came along in 2012, starring Karl Urban as the grimacing super-cop, there were at least a few nods to the source material in the Stallone version, including one seriously deep cut reference.

Towards the end of "Judge Dredd," which might just be the stupidest science fiction film to predict the dystopian mess we're all in, Judge Dredd is framed for killing a number of people that were actually taken out by a killer robot called the ABC Warrior, programmed by Dredd's greatest enemy, his clone brother Rico (Armand Assante). For fans of "2000 A.D.," the ABC Warrior was an Easter egg of gargantuan proportions, as it was designed to look like the character Hammerstein, who appeared in "2000 A.D." right alongside Dredd.