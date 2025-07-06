Sylvester Stallone Felt His Big Crime Flop With 11% On Rotten Tomatoes Was Underrated

Directed by Stephen Kay, "Get Carter" stars Sylvester Stallone as Jack Carter. Instead of Michael Caine's London gangster who returns to his home in the north of England, this Jack Carter is a Vegas mobster who comes home to Seattle after his brother is killed in a car accident. But Stallone's wise guy soon begins to suspect foul play was involved, prompting him to embark on a journey through the city's underworld where he metes out his own form of moral justice by, well, killing a bunch of guys before ultimately reconnecting with his family. Caine himself even shows up as the owner of a club where Carter's late brother worked.

In fairness, "Get Carter" (2000) does an excellent job of immersing you in its dreary Seattle setting, and Mickey Rourke's portrayal of gangster Cyrus Paice is a standout. But that's about all you can say for this ill-fated remake, which arrived at a real nadir for its star. Sly had managed to restore his standing as an A-lister in the early '90s with "Cliffhanger" (one of the best Stallone movies) and "Demolition Man," but went on to front a series of flops and disappointments that left him low enough to consider starring in a live-action Batman fan film opposite Mark Hamill by the time the new millennium arrived. "Get Carter" didn't do much to help in that regard. Despite a script by "American History X" scribe David McKenna, the movie was doomed from the outset, especially since it was produced by Franchise Pictures, the same company that bankrolled John Travolta's adaptation of L. Ron Hubbard's sci-fi novel "Battlefield Earth," which remains one of the worst movies ever made.

As you might not be surprised to learn, "Get Carter" was a critical and commercial disappointment, but that doesn't mean its star is completely down on the project. In 2022, Stallone spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in a wide-ranging interview in which he reflected on his entire career. Asked what he considers to be his most underrated film, Stallone highlighted "Get Carter," admitting that although it was a "big disappointment," he learned something from his experience. "I learned the hard way that [remakes], even if you do it better than the original, there's a tremendous nostalgia attached to the original," he said. "And quite often they're not done as well. Like the last 'West Side Story.' Why would you mess with something like that? Not only because [of the original's quality] but because people's tastes change. Musicals don't make it anymore. Kids cannot relate to that kind of music. So who's your audience? It's crazy."