25 Years Ago, John Travolta Starred In One Of The Worst Movies Ever Made

Even in pre-production, pretty much everyone but John Travolta thought "Battlefield Earth" was a bad idea. Nevertheless, the actor was eager to make it, so much so he not only invested his own money into the project but also basically forced the movie into production with help from a then newly-created company by the name of Franchise Pictures. The head of the company, Elie Samaha, was particularly forceful. The book "Visions of the Apocalypse: Spectacles of Destruction in American Cinema" quotes Samaha as saying, "I would yell at everyone, 'This is a science-fiction film starring John Travolta!' again and again." Such an approach supposedly distracted from the negativity brought about by the Scientology connection, and after Samaha managed to get the film financed and into production, he apparently just stepped back and let Travolta and co. make whatever the heck they wanted.

What they made wasn't good. Director Roger Christian once told Vice that Travolta sold him on the film by referring to it as "'Pulp Fiction' for the year 3000" and "the 'Schindler's List' of science-fiction." He also alleged the actor viewed the movie "like 'Star Wars,' only better." In reality, "Battlefield Earth" was a $73 million disaster, and its $29.7 million global box office take was the least disastrous thing about it. The movie saw Travolta play Terl, the leader of the Psychlos, who rule Earth in the year 3000. The planet itself has become a hollowed out hellscape, and Barry Pepper's Jonnie "Goodboy" Tyler has had enough. Hence, he leads humankind into a battle against the Psychlos to reclaim the planet. Also, Forest Whitaker is there. Add it all up, and you have a movie that left critics a little more than unimpressed.

Far from being convinced the movie was "like 'Star Wars,' only better," Roger Ebert likened the experience of watching the film to "taking a bus trip with someone who has needed a bath for a long time," and claimed the movie was "not merely bad" but "unpleasant in a hostile way." Hostile is pretty much the tenor of reviews in general, with Elvis Mitchell of the New York Times summarizing, "After about 20 minutes of this amateurish picture, extinction doesn't seem like such a bad idea."

Surprisingly, despite the awful reviews and the fact Travolta never really recovered after this box office flop, "Battlefield Earth" is not one of the actor's 0%-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes. Not that the site which would have you believe there are only two perfect war movies should be taken too seriously, but if you're interested, "Battlefield Earth" has a 3% rating and a 2% rating among top critics. That means only one of 44 top critics liked the movie and that critic was Bob Graham of the San Francisco Chronicle, whose "fresh" review amounted to this: "Is it worth seeing once? Sure."