Sylvester Stallone Only Directed One Movie He Didn't Star In — And It Was A Huge Critical Flop

One of my favorite Sylvester Stallone interviews is his 1977 conversation with Barry Norman. In the interview, Stallone comes across as thoughtful, articulate, and perceptive in a way that may surprise casual fans of the star who know him for his action movie prowess. No doubt influenced by Norman's phlegmatic Britishness, Stallone is reserved yet sharp in his observations about his own success following the release of "Rocky" in 1976. In fact, he's so remarkably self-possessed in the clip that it almost seems like an entirely different person to the man we came to know as the very embodiment of '80s action bombast.

In truth, Stallone has always been one of Hollywood's smartest and most perceptive stars. But his record hasn't always reflected that. The time he got tricked into starring in the 1992 flop "Stop! Or my Mom will Shoot" by his longtime rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, for example, is one of the most infamous examples, but Stallone has made some impressively dodgy choices throughout his almost 50 years in the industry. 1995's "Judge Dredd" — the stupidest sci-fi movie to predict our terrifying present — stands out as another example. In fairness, however, both that and "Stop! Or my Mom will Shoot" came from an era when Stallone found himself flailing somewhat. The generation that grew up on his "Rocky" and "Rambo" movies had moved on, and new moviegoers weren't necessarily all that interested in what Stallone had to offer. As such, it makes sense that there would be a few missteps on Stallone's path to finding his footing once again.

But those movies aren't the only duds in the man's career. All the way back in 1983, the year after Stallone debuted as the now legendary John J. Rambo in "First Blood," he directed a sequel to "Saturday Night Fever!" that remains one of the most abject entries in his prolific filmography.