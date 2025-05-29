12 Actors Who Never Recovered From Box Office Flops

Nobody sets out to make a bad movie. Well, almost nobody. The jury's still out on Steven Seagal. We bet he's convinced he has the cinematic Midas Touch, it's just the rest of us who are wrong. But for the rest of the film business, the goal is to make a good movie — or at least a movie "good" enough to make a profit on its budget. But making movies can be a hit-or-miss business after all, and not every film can be a winner. Yet for every star-making movie that turned an unknown into a butts-in-seats draw, there are plenty more examples of box office flops that sent an established A-lister right into the straight-to-video section at Walmart (or worse, no longer being able to snag a table at Spago!).

Hindsight is 20/20 as they say, but we can't help but look at some of the films on this list and wonder "what the heck were they thinking?" Maybe it was an easy seven- or eight-figure paycheck that didn't pan out. Perhaps it was a lifelong passion project that had a potential audience of one (the actor). Whatever it is, we guarantee these former superstars wished they could take a mulligan on these movies. Sure, they may still be working, but they'll never be what they once were. Everybody makes mistakes, but these mistakes turned out to be career killers. Here are the 12 actors who never recovered from their box office flops.