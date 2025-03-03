10 Best Movies Set In Arizona, Ranked

Depending on who you ask, Arizona is known as The Grand Canyon State and The Copper State. But if you ask us, it should also be called The Grand Cinema State or The Celluloid State, based on its proud filmmaking history. Given its proximity to Hollywood and stunning scenery that stretches for miles in every direction, Arizona has been the filming location for westerns, science fiction films, and pretty much every genre under the desert sun. In fact, Old Tucson Studios is known as the "Hollywood In The Desert," and was the site of movies and TV shows like "The Bells of St. Mary's, "Rio Bravo," "Gunsmoke," "Little House on the Prairie," and "Three Amigos!"

You're probably thinking, "Wait a minute, wasn't 'Three Amigos!' set in Mexico, 'Rio Bravo' in Texas, 'Bells of St. Mary's in the inner city?" Yep, you're right on all counts. From "Planet of the Apes," to "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," countless movies have been filmed in Arizona, but here, we're only ranking movies that were set there. So sadly, that means we didn't include movies like "Three Kings" or "The Searchers" (though the latter did make our best movies set in Texas list).

Even with these parameters, this was still a really hard list to compile and is sure to inspire debate within The Grand Canyon State — and everywhere else for that matter. Which films made the list? Here's our ranking of the best movies set in Arizona!