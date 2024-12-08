10 Best Movies Set In Texas, Ranked

There's something sort of mythical about the state of Texas. It's one of the biggest states in the United States, both in terms of its geographical size and population, but it has an equally big reputation. Movies set in the state tend to be just as big, whether they're the laid-back ensemble comedies of Richard Linklater or one of the many gritty Westerns to which Texas has played host. But which among them is the best film set in Texas? Figuring that out is a pretty gargantuan task given the sheer number of truly great movies set in Texas, but I gave it my honest best.

That being said, David Byrne's wacky musical comedy "True Stories," Ivan Reitman's farcical "Twins," Brian Robbins's soapy football drama "Varsity Blues," James L. Brooks's family tragicomedy "Terms of Endearment," and David Mackenzie's hard-boiled neo-western "Hell or High Water" all make the honorable mentions list. But the following ten movies are the best that cinema set in Texas has to offer, with the caveat that Linklater only gets one entry, otherwise, this could turn into the "Best Richard Linklater movies list" very quickly. Here are the best of the best from the land of cattle, cowboys, and Fantastic Fest.