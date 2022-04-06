Richard Linklater, On Whether He Ever Made Money Off Dazed And Confused: 'F*** No!'

"Dazed and Confused" was director Richard Linklater's third feature film, codifying the filmmaker's commonest hallmarks: nostalgia, conversation, and the complicated intensity of childhood. Set in 1976, "Confused" takes place on the last day of school at Lee High in Austin, TX. The school's incoming freshmen must spend the day avoiding cruel hazing rituals, while the older kids are content with beer and marijuana consumption as several of them face growing up and graduating. Ironically, Linklater wanted "Dazed" to be an anti-nostalgia movie, showing that 1976 was rife with unpleasantness and inter-student torture; it wasn't all fun and parties. But, in his words, making an anti-nostalgia film is like making an antiwar film: By merely depicting it on screen, it looks exciting regardless of commentary.

Several hot young stars of the 1990s made their debuts or racked up some notable appearances in "Dazed and Confused," including Milla Jovovich, Parker Posey, Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Anthony Rapp, Jason London, and Adam Goldberg. Matthew McConaughey appears as an overgrown adolescent who is still hanging out with teens well past the point of it being seemly.

Despite his occasional anti-nostalgia plan, Linklater still often brings a "hang out" sensibility to many of his films, and there is a great pleasure to be had in merely sitting around, conversing, and remembering the good times. That is certainly the ethos behind Linklater's most recent film "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood," currently available on Netflix. In that film, Linklater reminisces, semi-autobiographically, about growing up just outside of Houston during the time leading up to the Apollo moon landing. While there is a plot about the 10-year-old protagonist going to the moon in secret in advance of the Apollo 11 mission (!), most of the film is devoted to the TV he watched, the food he ate, the places where he played, and the generally pleasant memories he had as a kid.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Linklater talked "Apollo," about his philosophies of the Oscars (they should get more hardcore), his Texas memories, and the revelation that "Dazed and Confused" didn't make him a penny. This came after several stories that Linklater's experience making "Dazed" for a "bigger" studio was nothing but a stress headache.