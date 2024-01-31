The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Thanksgiving, Face/Off, The Raid, Lone Star

John Woo's American films are hit or miss, but I think we can all agree that his best Hollywood endeavor was 1997's gloriously bonkers "Face/Off." At the time of the film's release, John Travolta and Nicolas Cage were at the top of their games. Travolta was still in the midst of his glorious comeback kicked off by Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," while Cage, who had won the Oscar in 1995 for "Leaving Las Vegas," was becoming a newly minted action star thanks to "The Rock" and "Con Air." So what better way to cash in on these big stars than by putting them in the same movie and having them swap faces?

In "Face/Off," Travolta is Sean Archer, an FBI agent obsessed with stopping Castor Troy (Cage), a terrorist who likes to wear cool suits and say stuff like "I can eat a peach for hours!" After a confrontation (or a face-off, if you will) at the start of the film, Troy ends up in a coma. But there's a wrinkle: he's planted a bomb somewhere, and the only other person who knows the location of the device is Troy's imprisoned brother Pollux (Alessandro Nivola). The plan: using state-of-the-art and highly questionable medical science, Archer will don Troy's face and infiltrate the prison, getting the bomb info from Pollux. This plan works, at first, but unfortunately for Archer, Troy wakes up, forces the doctors to turn him into Archer, and then begins living Archer's life while the real Archer, wearing Troy's face, is stuck in prison. Yes, it's very silly, but that's part of what makes "Face/Off" so wonderful. Woo isn't afraid to go big, and there's an unparalleled joy in watching Travolta and Cage impersonate each other (Travolta is particularly skilled at playing Cage's eccentricities).

Special features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary by Director John Woo and Writers Mike Werb and Michael Colleary

NEW Audio Commentary by Action Film Historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

Audio Commentary by Writers Mike Werb and Michael Colleary

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):