John Woo's Hollywood Films, Ranked (Including Silent Night)

"Mission: Impossible 2" is often derided as the worst "Mission: Impossible" movie, but I'm here to tell you it's better than its reputation suggests. The secret to the film's success is John Woo, who pulls out all the stops to make a '90s action extravaganza. The plot borrows heavily from Alfred Hitchcock's "Notorious," and you know what? That's fine. While the "Mission" franchise would grow into something bigger and better, Woo's entry is a slow-motion shotgun blast of a movie. Not only does it open with Tom Cruise free-soloing on a cliff for no reason other than the fact that it looks cool, but it also features some gloriously over-the-top action. At one point, Cruise's Ethan Hunt and the film's villain ride at each other on motorcycles. Then they both jump off the motorcycles and collide against each other in mid-air. Not long after that, Ethan lightly kicks a gun lying at his feet, causing the weapon to fly directly up into the air in front of him so he can catch it. The physics of this move don't make sense, and they don't have to — because it looks really, really cool. And if there's one thing John Woo knows, it's how to make stuff look cool.