The Greatest Character Actors Of All Time, Ranked

What are the defining traits of a character actor? Why is a shapeshifting virtuoso like Daniel Day-Lewis considered a full-blown movie star, while a chameleon-like genius like Giancarlo Esposito is routinely relegated to supporting player status? As previously discussed here at /Film, there are multiple factors at play: box office, deeply ingrained cultural notions of physical attractiveness, distinctive utility, and the Borgnine Paradox.

It should come as no surprise that my solo endeavor to arrive at a solid-ish definition of "character actor" is not the first in the history of the written word. There have been many, many attempts by whole groups of esteemed journalists to get at some kind of reasonable understanding of this term/concept, and, having read more than a few of them, I can assure you that there is no hard-fast rule. You could call just about everyone outside of Britney Spears a character actor — and that's because she only acted in one movie. John Wayne played a ton of swaggering, sober-minded cowboys and war heroes, but he won an Oscar for going out-of-character as an alcoholic hired gun. Arnold Schwarzenegger's killed more people onscreen than maybe any actor ever, but he also literally carried a child to term. Kathy Ireland played an alien bird opposite Kevin Costner's dad from "Field of Dreams," but she displayed stunning versatility by convincing moviegoers the world over as a college football placekicker.

Actors contain multitudes. Some of these are multitudes of garbage, but range is range. For the purposes of this article, however, I'd like to single out some of the most intriguingly talented, difficult-to-nail-down performers to ever delight and befuddle us.

The rules? I'll follow the loosely applied notions from my previous article: No stars, no former major stars (sorry, Robert Ryan), no folks who've suddenly achieved stardom (apologies, Colman Domingo), and perhaps most importantly, no O.J. Simpson.