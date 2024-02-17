Office Space Lacked Flair At The Box Office But Became A Cult Favorite

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I believe you have my stapler." Odds are, the majority of people who enjoy comedy films would be able to tell you that quote is from "Office Space." Directed by "Beavis and Butthead" creator Mike Judge, it was his first live-action feature and would probably rank near the top of any list of things he's made if one were to conduct an informal survey of his fans. That's the way it is now. In 1999 when the film first hit theaters? Not so much. "Office Space" majorly disappointed against high expectations and, at least at first, seemed like it was going to be forgotten to time. Then a straight-up cult developed around the workplace comedy and it's now a part of the fabric of popular culture.

The film centers on Peter (Ron Livingston), who hates his cubicle at his boring office job and, after an appointment with a hypnotherapist goes wrong, winds up adopting a carefree attitude towards his work. Instead of getting fired, he winds up promoted to upper management, only to discover that his friends are going to be laid off. So, they hatch a plan to embezzle a lot of money from the company, which goes sideways. Over-the-top though it may have been in many ways, it captured the mundanity of office life that so many Americans deal with and, once people caught on, it was impossible to ignore.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 25th anniversary of "Office Space," we're looking back at Judge's revered comedy. We'll look at how it came to be, how the director wound up at odds with the studio over a number of key decisions, how the marketing failed the film, what happened when it finally hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?