How Beavis And Butt-Head Inspired One Of Office Space's Most Famous Scenes

Hey, Millennials! If you think that you're constantly taking it on the chin from Boomers — being accused of killing the golf industry, or spending too much money on avocado toast — you are getting a fraction of what they scooped onto Generation X. If Millennials are accused of narcissism, phone overuse, and bad spending habits, Gen-X was seen as a generation of shiftless, idiot slackers with no ambition. It's telling that two of the central figures of Gen-X were Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, two teenage wastoids who were only just bright enough to perceive that the world contained nachos, boobs, and GWAR videos. They were barely human, Beavis and Butt-Head, following their lizard brains (as they had no brain higher) toward whatever simplistic impulse they had in that moment.

They took the world by storm.

The success of "Beavis and Butt-Head" on MTV in 1993, and in theaters in 1996, led to an upward career trajectory for series creator Mike Judge, who would go on to create the long-lived TV series "King of the Hill" and, in 1999, the cult hit "Office Space," a film that has made its way comfortably into the world's rotation of well-worn midnight movies. Judge, it could be argued, is one of the more important voices of Generation X (he was born in 1962), codifying the monosyllabic language and devil-may-whatever performative ignorance of '90s teens. He also took Gen-X's subversive I-don't-care streak into the '90s American workplace with "Office Space," pointing out Gen-X's ambivalence and hatred of the corporate world, dissecting the illogic and horror of bland cubicles and a culture predicated on ancient proprieties that have long since mutated into a Kafka-esuqe nightmare of grunting yuppies and "funny" coffee mugs.