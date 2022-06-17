Why We Have Portugal. The Man To Thank For The Return Of Beavis And Butthead

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mike Judge is apparently elated to be returning to the world of "Beavis and Butt-Head," and even more thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the news of their return. Judge not only writes, directs, and produces the series, he's also the voice actor for the leads. "It's really fun to do," said Judge. "I hadn't done it in so long." While many people likely spend their free time trying to perfect their cartoon imitations (my Bobby Hill is getting fantastic, for the record) Mike Judge is not one of those people. "It's not like I sit around and do the voices in my spare time or anything but the band Portugal. The Man asked me to do an intro thing for them at Coachella," Judge said.

Judge had previously used a few songs by the band for episodes of "Silicon Valley," so he agreed to lend his talents for their Coachella intro. "I did it and thought it sounded like Beavis and Butt-Head," he said, and the experience apparently reignited the love he has for voicing the characters. "Paramount wanted to do [the series] so I thought why not," he said. "It has been a long time. There are people working on the [new] show that weren't born when it first started."

So there you have it, "Beavis and Butt-Head" live again because a band wanted an intro and called up the voice of their formative years.

"Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe" drops on Paramount+ on June 23, 2022.