Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe Trailer: The World's Dumbest Duo Are Back

Earth's two biggest giggling cartoon morons are about to go where no two-dimensional doofus has gone before, because Paramount+ has released a trailer for "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe." While there has been talk of a sequel to the 1996 film "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America" for awhile now, the trailer presents something wildly different than anything we've heard before. Previously, creator Mike Judge had shared some drawings of an older Beavis and Butt-Head, and there was talk of a live-action version, but now the boys are simply ... heading to outer space?! While there are plenty of idiots I wish we could launch into the sun, these boneheaded boys aren't among them, so it will be wild to see what they get up to once they leave the atmosphere.

The movie will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Fans of the series will also be stoked to discover that the entire library of more than 200 remastered "Beavis and Butt-Head" episodes will also be made available to stream exclusively on the service, along with a new series coming later this year. But for now, you can check out the trailer for their new movie.