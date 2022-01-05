A New Beavis And Butt-Head Movie Is Coming To Paramount+

Beavis and Butt-Head are funny enough characters to fit into just about every situation, but if Judge's new artwork is any indication, we're probably going to see our fave teens grappling with the realities of getting older and adjusting to the world around them. We spoke to Judge back in 2019 and he claimed he'd figured out how to do exactly that. "They seem to be still interested in that," Judge said. "I've got some ideas. I think it would have to be something that makes it relevant today. I think I might've figured out a way to do that." The movie "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America" was trending last month in honor of its 25th anniversary, with many continuing to praise how well the film had aged.

Part of the appeal of Beavis and Butt-Head as characters was their sardonic attitudes and constant criticism of the culture at the time. They were immature, well, butt heads to say the least, but they were also arbiters of pop culture. If Beavis and Butt-Head said something "sucked," it probably sucked. Now, as middle-aged adults, it'll be interesting to see how they process getting to an age where their opinions on pop culture don't matter as much, and the things they find cool are now viewed as lame.

We will keep you updated as things develop and if we find out if they ever did score.