A New Beavis And Butt-Head Movie Is Coming To Paramount+
Paramount+ is quickly becoming the home for all of our favorite '90s cartoons. The streaming platform nabbed a killer deal with the creators of "South Park" to host 14 exclusive movies for the next five years, with the first two imagining what the town of South Park would look like after the four boys reached adulthood and endured the world changes caused by COVID-19. Now, the platform has inked another deal, this time with "King of the Hill," "Silicon Valley," and "Idiocracy" creator Mike Judge, for the return of "Beavis and Butt-Head."
Judge has been teasing a possible new "Beavis and Butt-Head" movie for a few years now, going so far as to suggest the possibility of live-action. Based on what we've learned in the last 24 hours, it's safe to assume that when "Beavis and Butt-Head" do return, it'll be in cartoon form, albeit with some pretty major changes. The news came about through a personal tweet from Judge, noting that while there's been no exact date set for the return, everyone's favorite teenage slackers are all grown up but need to get it together before returning for the first time in over a decade. "They need some time to get back in shape."
Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn
— Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022
Heh heh, this rules.
The Movie Will Be Updated, But We Don't Know How Just Yet
Beavis and Butt-Head are funny enough characters to fit into just about every situation, but if Judge's new artwork is any indication, we're probably going to see our fave teens grappling with the realities of getting older and adjusting to the world around them. We spoke to Judge back in 2019 and he claimed he'd figured out how to do exactly that. "They seem to be still interested in that," Judge said. "I've got some ideas. I think it would have to be something that makes it relevant today. I think I might've figured out a way to do that." The movie "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America" was trending last month in honor of its 25th anniversary, with many continuing to praise how well the film had aged.
Part of the appeal of Beavis and Butt-Head as characters was their sardonic attitudes and constant criticism of the culture at the time. They were immature, well, butt heads to say the least, but they were also arbiters of pop culture. If Beavis and Butt-Head said something "sucked," it probably sucked. Now, as middle-aged adults, it'll be interesting to see how they process getting to an age where their opinions on pop culture don't matter as much, and the things they find cool are now viewed as lame.
We will keep you updated as things develop and if we find out if they ever did score.