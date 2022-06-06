Beavis And Butt-Head's Remastered Episodes On Paramount Plus Will Include All Their Music Videos

Nothing disrupts a rewatch like the mysterious disappearance of a perfect needle drop. Watching the show "Supernatural" on Netflix, for example, is deeply frustrating for fans who know that "Don't Fear The Reaper" was meant to be playing in a scene when a woman was literally chased by a reaper. Instead, thanks to the bizarre complexities of music licensing deals, Netflix viewers get a generic rock song that's much less of a banger.

This is exactly the kind of problem that would annoy the crap out of delinquent, rock-loving teens Beavis and Butt-Head, yet it's a problem their 1993 MTV series has faced for years. The society-skewering Mike Judge comedy was framed entirely around the music videos its two wastoid teen characters would watch and comment on each episode. Yet fans of the series have long noted that reruns and paid streaming options for the show often cut out the music video segments entirely.

Rejoice, "Beavis and Butt-Head" fans: newly remastered versions of all 200-plus episodes of the show are coming to Paramount+. According to Consequence, the streamer will also reinstate all the music video segments that have been lost over the years. Paramount confirmed the news to the outlet ahead of the show's return to the streamer, which will reportedly be timed to match the exclusive streaming release of a new movie featuring the animated pair of less-than-wisecrackers.