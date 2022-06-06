Beavis And Butt-Head's Remastered Episodes On Paramount Plus Will Include All Their Music Videos
Nothing disrupts a rewatch like the mysterious disappearance of a perfect needle drop. Watching the show "Supernatural" on Netflix, for example, is deeply frustrating for fans who know that "Don't Fear The Reaper" was meant to be playing in a scene when a woman was literally chased by a reaper. Instead, thanks to the bizarre complexities of music licensing deals, Netflix viewers get a generic rock song that's much less of a banger.
This is exactly the kind of problem that would annoy the crap out of delinquent, rock-loving teens Beavis and Butt-Head, yet it's a problem their 1993 MTV series has faced for years. The society-skewering Mike Judge comedy was framed entirely around the music videos its two wastoid teen characters would watch and comment on each episode. Yet fans of the series have long noted that reruns and paid streaming options for the show often cut out the music video segments entirely.
Rejoice, "Beavis and Butt-Head" fans: newly remastered versions of all 200-plus episodes of the show are coming to Paramount+. According to Consequence, the streamer will also reinstate all the music video segments that have been lost over the years. Paramount confirmed the news to the outlet ahead of the show's return to the streamer, which will reportedly be timed to match the exclusive streaming release of a new movie featuring the animated pair of less-than-wisecrackers.
They're also taking on the universe
The film, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe," marks the first time the two crude teenagers have been on screen since the show's 2011 revival season. Its title also calls to mind the first and only other Beavis and Butt-Head film, 1996's "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America." Paramount seems to be going all in on its decision to revive the infamous duo, as Judge is also set to bring back the show itself for two new seasons. The new episodes will air on Paramount+ as well, despite originally being greenlit for Comedy Central.
The first trailer for "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" proudly describes it as "the dumbest science fiction movie ever made," which fans of the show know is both a compliment and a promise. Here's part of the official synopsis for the film:
"The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through "creative sentencing" from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world."
"Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on June 23, 2022.