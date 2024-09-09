What Exactly Is A Character Actor? Defining An Often Misunderstood Term

Any kid who ever dreamed of striding the boards, meticulously prepping for their glamorous on-camera close-up, or adorning the walls of teenagers all over the world as the most fetching heartthrob on the planet, did not entertain for a second that steady work as less-than-studly screen presence like M Emmet Walsh could be its own gloriously gruff reward. If you were born with a face that looked like it went 12 rounds with Sonny Liston before exiting the birth canal, or walked in heels like they were a pair of Carhartts, you're probably destined to be a working stiff like the rest of us for the remainder of your life.

And there is dignity in this. There is meaning. And not to get your hopes up too high, but if you can strut across the stage like you were born to it, hold the gaze of a camera, or fire off one-liners with buffoonish aplomb, you don't have to be Cary Grant, Michelle Pfeiffer, or Denzel Washington to have a long and prosperous career in the performing arts.

Because you, my friend, can be a character actor.

If you're even a casual movie fan, you've heard this term before, and, on first blush, it might make a lick of sense. M Emmet Walsh couldn't do it all, but he could play with deeply-lived-in ease a twisted detective ("Blood Simple"), a diving team coach ("Back to School"), and a recovering addict/sponsor ("Clean and Sober"). Roger Ebert had a rule that no movie with Walsh and/or Harry Dean Stanton could be devoid of value. "Wild Wild West" broke that streak for Roger, which raises the question: did the legendary critic ever see "Raise the Titanic?" (He did, and he inexplicably gave this snoozer of an action flick two-and-a-half stars.)

What I do know is that M Emmet Walsh was a character actor. The platonic ideal even. Where I get a little hazy is in determining who can be a character actor and a star at the same time, and who started their career as a star before aging into character roles (or, in rare cases, vice versa). There's a Wikipedia page that endeavors to make these distinctions, and it is utterly useless. So, let us boldly go forth and cobble together a workable definition for the Hollywood character actor (particularly of the Hollywood variety).