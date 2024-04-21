The Best Documentary About OJ Simpson Is Now On Netflix

One of America's strangest celebrity sagas came to an abrupt, anticlimactic close when O.J. Simpson died at the age of 76 on April 10, 2024. The Heisman Trophy-winning running back from the University of Southern California became a professional football phenomenon during his 11-season tenure with the Buffalo Bills. He was blindingly handsome and charismatic, as comfortable in front of a camera as he was breaking tackles on the gridiron. Unlike Jim Brown, Simpson chose to keep playing football when he embarked on his acting career; and though Simpson was typically cast in supporting roles, they were often high-profile productions (namely the Best Picture-nominated "The Towering Inferno" and the Emmy-winning miniseries "Roots").

When Simpson retired, he continued to act while staying close to football as an on-field reporter for NBC. You never knew where The Juice was going to turn up, but you were never unhappy to see him. This was especially true when he was cast as Detective Nordberg opposite Leslie Nielsen's bumbling Lieutenant Frank Drebin in "The Naked Gun" movies. Simpson, so graceful on the football field and suave on the sidelines, was a natural at physical comedy (credit the ZAZ team behind classics like "Airplane!" and "Top Secret!" for understanding this). We weren't used to seeing this high-wattage superstar play a hard-luck oaf, and it just made us love him more.

So when he was accused of brutally murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman, and subsequently led the Los Angeles Police Department on a wild, nationally televised car chase, those of us who grew up admiring Simpson for his rushing prowess and enjoyed his innocuous public persona found ourselves in a state of disbelief. The next 30 years of his life would be a funhouse mirror fall from grace. It is hard to make sense of this journey, but one documentary, currently available to stream on Netflix, does it with stunning clarity.