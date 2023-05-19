Jim Brown Was A Trailblazing Actor And Athlete — And Deeply Complicated Human Being

Jim Brown was everything. He was the greatest football player of all time, a trailblazing Black movie star, a vital voice during the Civil Rights Movement, and a man around whom controversy persistently swirled because he did not give a single, solitary f**k ... to a fault.

Brown was a model of American manhood. He played nine seasons of football as the Cleveland Browns running back, and he made the Pro Bowl in every one. Brown averaged 5.2 yards per carry for his career (third-best of all-time) and did so by scrapping for every inch inbounds. He blasted into defenders with rib-cracking velocity. He took his lumps (which were bruisingly visible in his later years), but when you tackled Brown you got the worst of it. The man didn't believe in running to the sideline. He ran through you.

Brown was also a model of defiance at a time when Black athletes were expected to be grateful for their opportunity to play in what used to be a white man's league. He aligned with outspoken stars like Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to protest the boxer's banishment from the sport due to his refusal to fight in Vietnam. They were heroes of conscience to kids all over the country.

Most importantly to his bottom line, Brown was a handsome man with the kind of gruff charm that compared favorably to the likes of Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood, and Steve McQueen. Movie stardom beckoned, and when the Browns' owner Art Modell threatened to fine the 29-year-old Brown for his absence from training camp while the star running back was finishing his work on "The Dirty Dozen," Brown retired.

Unbowed and spiritually unbroken, and freed from his gridiron obligations, Brown hit Hollywood like it was a quaking, undersized linebacker.