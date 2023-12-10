Why Blade Runner Was The 'Hardest Thing' Ridley Scott Has Ever Done

Writer, director, and producer Ridley Scott has been making movies for decades, but one of his earliest features was also apparently one of his most difficult. The man behind "Napoleon" (read our review!) is no stranger to directing historical epics ("Kingdom of Heaven," "Gladiator"), real-world dramas ("American Gangster," "Thelma & Louise"), and even existential science-fiction ("Alien," "Prometheus"), but in an interview with Wired in 2007, he revealed that the most difficult film to create was his 1982 science fiction classic, "Blade Runner." Loosely based on the 1968 Phillip K. Dick novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?," "Blade Runner" is a noirish sci-fi starring Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, who hunts down renegade android "replicants" in his job as a blade runner. In the course of hunting down a handful of such replicants that escaped from an off-world labor camp, he starts to question the very nature of humanity. It's heady, moody stuff, but it's also a deeply beloved film that inspired both a sequel and an animated series.

While many might imagine that "Blade Runner" was difficult because of the technical aspects or putting together the budget for such a complex film, it actually had a whole lot more to do with Deckard's world and drawing from imagination.