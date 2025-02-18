10 Best Movies Set In Oklahoma, Ranked

The Sooner State is well represented on the silver screen, with a cinematic legacy that goes back more than a century. In fact, it began shortly after Oklahoma's founding as the 46th state in 1907. The first movie set and filmed in Oklahoma was probably "The Bank Robbery" in 1908, made in Cache, Oklahoma by two lawmen and a photographer. Proving indisputably that there's no business like show business, the cast included the lawmen, a former outlaw, and even the infamous Chief Quanah Parker, war leader of the Kwahadi ("Antelope") of the Comanche Nation. This scenario proves why storytellers have always been drawn to The Sooner State –- it's a wild, weird, and wonderful place, as rich with stories as it historically was with oil.

"The Bank Robbery" was probably the first movie set in Oklahoma, but it was certainly not the last. Not by a long shot. But we're only considering the very best movies set in Oklahoma. Alas, the only thing harder than narrowing our list down to 10 movies was ranking them. To keep this list clean, we're only including movies set in Oklahoma (not necessarily filmed in Oklahoma), where the state plays a pivotal part in the plot. Sorry, Weird Al fans, we're not including "UHF." Nor are we counting movies like "The Killer Inside Me," which was filmed in Oklahoma but set in Texas.

So which films landed on our list? Here are the 10 best movies set in Oklahoma!